Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.80 million and $34,067.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

