OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OSUR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $535.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

