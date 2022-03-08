Origin Sport 1-Day Volume Tops $52,006.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $52,006.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00083103 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.