ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IX stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.16. 61,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $112.91.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
