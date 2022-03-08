Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.