OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on OZMLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF remained flat at $$19.96 during trading hours on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

