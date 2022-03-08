Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $502,110.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PCRX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 568,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,334. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

