PAID Network Hits One Day Volume of $472,945.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $472,945.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.37 or 0.06671341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.47 or 0.99812938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046751 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

