Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

PTN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.