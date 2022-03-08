Pallapay (PALLA) Hits Market Cap of $12.37 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and $698,450.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.59 or 0.06572363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.92 or 0.99702278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 587,448,623 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.