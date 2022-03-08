Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $533.51 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

