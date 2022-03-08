Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Buys A$62,560.00 in Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) insider Shane Tanner acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,560.00 ($45,664.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Paragon Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
