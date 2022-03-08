Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Buys A$62,560.00 in Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) insider Shane Tanner acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,560.00 ($45,664.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Paragon Care Company Profile

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

