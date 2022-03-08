Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.72.

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$30.05. 482,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.32 and a 1 year high of C$30.71.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at C$657,390.59. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,268 shares of company stock worth $1,738,868.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

