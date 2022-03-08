Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $11.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.92. 1,188,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,928. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $271.87 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

