Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.18.

TSE PKI opened at C$33.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.19. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

