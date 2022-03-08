Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PKI. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.18.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$33.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.89. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.19.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.