Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,379 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WMS stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.
About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.