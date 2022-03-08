Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,379 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS stock opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

