Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.00 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.39 and its 200 day moving average is $359.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

