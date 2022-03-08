Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $284,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 407.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 156.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $2,756,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.