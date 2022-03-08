Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 194.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on Z shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

