Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 3,253 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.