Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

