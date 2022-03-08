Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

