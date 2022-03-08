PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $6.30 on Monday, reaching $93.61. 26,494,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,107,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

