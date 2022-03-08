Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.89. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 162,676 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

