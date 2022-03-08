Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

PNR stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

