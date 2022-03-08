Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $195.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.16 million. Penumbra posted sales of $169.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $870.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $871.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,974. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock traded down $10.42 on Thursday, reaching $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,188. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,363.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.21. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

