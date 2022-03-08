Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Leslie T. Thornton Sells 16,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 158,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

