Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $915,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $924,420.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $727,180.91.
- On Friday, February 11th, Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00.
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 734,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
