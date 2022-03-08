Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $915,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $924,420.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $727,180.91.

On Friday, February 11th, Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 734,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

