PetroDollar (XPD) Market Cap Reaches $445,121.21

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $445,121.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

