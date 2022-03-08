Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. 1,605,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,075,129. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $268.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

