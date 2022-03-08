Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

