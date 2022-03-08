Pi Financial Lowers Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target to C$6.85

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ODV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.54. 138,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$3.89 and a 1-year high of C$7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.44.

