PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PDI opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $150,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 519.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 311,717 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 74,372 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

