PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PDI opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.
In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $150,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.