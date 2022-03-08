PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RCS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

