Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,677. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $104.55 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.74.

