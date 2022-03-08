Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MDxHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDXH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

MDxHealth stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

