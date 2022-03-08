Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after acquiring an additional 277,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,343,928,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,748.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,308.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

