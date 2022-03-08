Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $3.49 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.7% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $17.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,871,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,964. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.65. The company has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.