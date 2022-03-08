Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 7,091 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

NYSE:LYB traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.78. 2,564,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,427. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

