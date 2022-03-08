PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $265.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PlayAGS by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

