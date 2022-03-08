PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Update

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 794,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.
Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 303,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.