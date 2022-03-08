PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Update

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 794,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 303,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 165,600 shares of company stock worth $737,352 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.