PLDT Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.8117 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

PLDT has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:PHI opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PLDT by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

