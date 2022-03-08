PLDT Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.8117 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
PLDT has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NYSE:PHI opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.