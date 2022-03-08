Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.78

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.78 and traded as low as C$15.65. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at C$16.16, with a volume of 51,556 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.52 million and a P/E ratio of 475.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,764.71%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

