Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.62) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,195 ($15.66).

Shares of POLY traded down GBX 29.55 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 143 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 17,979,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,036.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,255.77. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76). The company has a market capitalization of £677.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

