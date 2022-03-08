PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PCH opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.