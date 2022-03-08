Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 44,000 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBN. Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CYBN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 663,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,368. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

