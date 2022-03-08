Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.43. 674,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,874. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

