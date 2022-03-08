Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,750 Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mogo by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 278,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. Mogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.92.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

