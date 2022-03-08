Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,900 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 2,505,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

PWCDF stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

